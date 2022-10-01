Amada Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMDWF) Short Interest Up 21.6% in September

Amada Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMDWF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 618,100 shares, a growth of 21.6% from the August 31st total of 508,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Amada Price Performance
Amada stock remained flat at $7.72 during midday trading on Friday. Amada has a twelve month low of $7.15 and a twelve month high of $10.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.19.
Amada Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Amada (AMDWF)
- EV Battery Maker Freyr Set For Major Global Expansion
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/26 – 9/30
- This Is A Memorable Time To Buy Into Micron Technology
- How Does Keurig Dr Pepper Compare To Larger Rivals Coke & Pepsi?
- Let Paychex Stock Work Hard For You
Receive News & Ratings for Amada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.