Amada Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMDWF) Short Interest Up 21.6% in September

Amada Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMDWF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 618,100 shares, a growth of 21.6% from the August 31st total of 508,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Amada stock remained flat at $7.72 during midday trading on Friday. Amada has a twelve month low of $7.15 and a twelve month high of $10.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.19.

Amada Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, leases, repairs, maintains, checks, and inspects metalworking machinery and equipment in Japan, North America, Europe, China, Asia, and internationally. The company offers sheet metal fabrication machines, including laser machines, punch and laser combination machines, turret punch presses, press brakes, and welders, as well as software solutions; general fabrication machines, such as shearing and deburring machines, corner shear, iron worker, AMS series, horizontal benders, tapping and fastener insertion machines, and environment related products; cutting fluids, lubricants, and other consumables; and range of tools for bending and punching.

