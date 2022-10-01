AMB Financial (OTCMKTS:AMFC) Trading Down 16.9%

AMB Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:AMFC – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 16.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $19.11 and last traded at $19.11. 1,680 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 35% from the average session volume of 1,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.00.

AMB Financial Trading Down 16.9 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.45.

About AMB Financial

AMB Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for American Community Bank of Indiana that provides financial services to customers primarily located within northwest Indiana. It accepts savings, checking, individual retirement, and money market deposit accounts; and certificates of deposit.

