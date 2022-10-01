American Assets Capital Advisers LLC Has $7.58 Million Stock Holdings in VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET)

American Assets Capital Advisers LLC cut its holdings in VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Rating) by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,255,333 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 826,450 shares during the quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC owned about 0.86% of VNET Group worth $7,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VNET. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in VNET Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,191,000. Harbor Spring Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of VNET Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,081,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of VNET Group by 1,424.1% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 986,362 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,751,000 after purchasing an additional 921,643 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of VNET Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,160,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of VNET Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,528,000. 58.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VNET Group Stock Performance

VNET stock opened at $5.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.70. VNET Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $19.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VNET Group ( NASDAQ:VNET Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The information technology services provider reported ($2.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($2.22). VNET Group had a negative net margin of 2.13% and a negative return on equity of 1.89%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that VNET Group, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut VNET Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $7.20 to $5.90 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st.

VNET Group Company Profile

VNET Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services in China. It offers managed hosting services consisting of managed retail services, such as colocation services that dedicate data center space to house customers' servers and networking equipment, as well as allow customers to lease partial or entire cabinets for their servers; server administration services; interconnectivity services that allow customers to connect their servers; value-added services, including hybrid IT, bare metal, firewall, server load balancing, data backup and recovery, data center management, server management, and backup server services; cloud services that allow customers to run applications over the internet using IT infrastructure; VPN Services that extend customers' private networks by setting up connections through the public internet.

