American Assets Capital Advisers LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

American Assets Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 149,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,697 shares during the quarter. Camden Property Trust comprises 3.0% of American Assets Capital Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC owned about 0.14% of Camden Property Trust worth $20,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 350.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 80.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 492.4% during the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 1,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total transaction of $238,001.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,260,357.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Camden Property Trust Trading Up 1.0 %

Camden Property Trust Dividend Announcement

CPT opened at $119.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Camden Property Trust has a 12 month low of $116.77 and a 12 month high of $180.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $133.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CPT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Camden Property Trust from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Camden Property Trust from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Camden Property Trust from $143.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Camden Property Trust from $174.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.77.

Camden Property Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.