American Assets Capital Advisers LLC Sells 2,212 Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

American Assets Capital Advisers LLC lowered its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 438,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,212 shares during the period. National Storage Affiliates Trust makes up approximately 3.3% of American Assets Capital Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.48% of National Storage Affiliates Trust worth $21,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 125,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,856,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,873,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $807,965,000 after acquiring an additional 53,622 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,064,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,806,000 after acquiring an additional 5,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 53,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,686,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $78.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Storage Affiliates Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.83.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Stock Performance

National Storage Affiliates Trust stock opened at $41.58 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.54. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a twelve month low of $40.02 and a twelve month high of $70.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 42.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.64.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.13). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 14.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 222.22%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

