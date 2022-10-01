American Assets Capital Advisers LLC Sells 5,344 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

American Assets Capital Advisers LLC trimmed its position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,017 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,344 shares during the period. SBA Communications comprises 2.2% of American Assets Capital Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $14,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,786 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 30,868 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,358,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. 94.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

SBA Communications Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of SBAC opened at $284.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $325.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $330.63. The company has a market capitalization of $30.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.13 and a beta of 0.44. SBA Communications Co. has a 52-week low of $280.92 and a 52-week high of $391.15.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.26). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $652.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.64 EPS. SBA Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 24th. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is currently 87.93%.

Insider Activity at SBA Communications

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 22,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.09, for a total value of $7,786,265.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,931,941.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 8,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.50, for a total value of $2,919,721.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,490,762. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 22,563 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.09, for a total value of $7,786,265.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 321,458 shares in the company, valued at $110,931,941.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,152 shares of company stock valued at $18,852,602 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SBAC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $361.00 to $366.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $375.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $367.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $384.67.

About SBA Communications

(Get Rating)

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.