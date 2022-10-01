American Assets Investment Management LLC Has $359,000 Stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

American Assets Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,524 shares during the period. American Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 14.7% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 24,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 3,097 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 1st quarter worth about $121,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 216,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,541,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. 67.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MGM shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Argus lowered shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.97.

MGM Resorts International Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:MGM traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.72. 5,431,453 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,941,644. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $26.41 and a fifty-two week high of $51.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 2.11.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.21). MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 1.44% and a net margin of 27.33%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

MGM Resorts International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.14%.

Insider Transactions at MGM Resorts International

In other news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 280,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,089,828. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Janet Swartz acquired 14,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.05 per share, for a total transaction of $498,761.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,022.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 280,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,089,828. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 590,030 shares of company stock worth $20,493,524. Company insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

