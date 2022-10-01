American Assets Investment Management LLC Sells 170 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

American Assets Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 813 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. American Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 111.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Sante Capital Fund LP bought a new stake in SBA Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $818,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 118.7% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 31,029 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,677,000 after buying an additional 16,839 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in SBA Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $414,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in SBA Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $1,958,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Stock Performance

SBA Communications stock traded up $2.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $284.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,038,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,036. SBA Communications Co. has a one year low of $280.92 and a one year high of $391.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $325.21 and a 200-day moving average of $330.63. The stock has a market cap of $30.69 billion, a PE ratio of 88.13 and a beta of 0.44.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.26). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $652.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.64 EPS. SBA Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 24th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on SBAC. StockNews.com downgraded SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Barclays cut their price objective on SBA Communications from $385.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on SBA Communications from $405.00 to $408.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on SBA Communications from $361.00 to $366.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on SBA Communications from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SBA Communications presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $384.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SBA Communications news, Director Duncan Cocroft sold 1,152 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.50, for a total value of $396,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,592 shares in the company, valued at $22,251,944. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 22,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.09, for a total transaction of $7,786,265.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,931,941.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Duncan Cocroft sold 1,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.50, for a total value of $396,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,592 shares in the company, valued at $22,251,944. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,152 shares of company stock worth $18,852,602 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

