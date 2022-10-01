American Assets Investment Management LLC Sells 6,388 Shares of Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH)

American Assets Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,388 shares during the quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Switch were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Switch by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 99,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Switch by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 659,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,903,000 after purchasing an additional 40,177 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Switch by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,529,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,807,000 after purchasing an additional 110,588 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Switch by 184.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,032,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,559,000 after purchasing an additional 669,802 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Switch by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares during the period. 52.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Switch news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.94, for a total value of $1,357,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,004,360 shares in the company, valued at $101,967,978.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 120,000 shares of company stock worth $4,066,800. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SWCH traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.69. 2,103,286 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,721,300. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.78. Switch, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.00 and a 1-year high of $34.10.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $168.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.04 million. Switch had a return on equity of 2.06% and a net margin of 58.11%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Switch, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.0525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Switch’s dividend payout ratio is 13.82%.

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

