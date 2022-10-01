American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) Shares Bought by American Assets Inc.

American Assets Inc. increased its holdings in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,287,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 180,273 shares during the period. American Assets Trust comprises approximately 74.9% of American Assets Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. American Assets Inc. owned 12.04% of American Assets Trust worth $216,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,328,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $315,564,000 after buying an additional 146,474 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,154,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,526,000 after purchasing an additional 339,960 shares during the last quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,475,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,900,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 790,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,659,000 after purchasing an additional 30,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 3.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 739,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,026,000 after acquiring an additional 22,724 shares in the last quarter. 94.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on AAT. TheStreet downgraded shares of American Assets Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of American Assets Trust from $25.50 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of American Assets Trust in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

American Assets Trust Price Performance

American Assets Trust Announces Dividend

NYSE:AAT opened at $25.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.39, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.58. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $24.00 and a one year high of $40.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 191.04%.

Insider Transactions at American Assets Trust

In other news, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 87,324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.99 per share, with a total value of $2,356,874.76. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 6,942,855 shares in the company, valued at $187,387,656.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 87,324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.99 per share, with a total value of $2,356,874.76. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 6,942,855 shares in the company, valued at $187,387,656.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.39 per share, for a total transaction of $76,653.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 6,772,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,281,353.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 259,395 shares of company stock valued at $7,386,977. 34.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About American Assets Trust

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

