American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Bought by Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,307 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the quarter. American Express accounts for 1.3% of Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in American Express were worth $6,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in American Express by 873.3% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new stake in American Express during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 823.5% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Express Stock Down 2.1 %

AXP stock opened at $134.91 on Friday. American Express has a one year low of $134.12 and a one year high of $199.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $153.92 and a 200-day moving average of $160.87.

American Express Announces Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.20. American Express had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 32.81%. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that American Express will post 9.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of American Express from $215.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $148.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer set a $184.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of American Express from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.53.

American Express Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Articles

