American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AREBW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AREBW – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, an increase of 52.4% from the August 31st total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Rebel

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in American Rebel stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AREBW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 144,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

American Rebel Stock Down 13.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AREBW opened at $0.06 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.09. American Rebel has a one year low of $0.06 and a one year high of $0.79.

American Rebel Company Profile

American Rebel Holdings, Inc provides safes and personal security products. The company offers home, office, and personal safes, as well as vault doors; concealed carry backpacks; and a range of concealed carry jackets, vests, coats, and T-shirts for men and women. It also provides supplemental accessories, including space savings items for its safes, such as hangers, lights kits, moisture guard, and rifle rod kits.

