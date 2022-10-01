American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Carderock Capital Management Inc.

Carderock Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,740 shares during the quarter. American Tower accounts for approximately 2.0% of Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $4,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 356,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,904,000 after purchasing an additional 46,282 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,990,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter worth about $695,000. Cushing Asset Management LP purchased a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $844,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AMT shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on American Tower from $252.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $313.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on American Tower from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Bank of America assumed coverage on American Tower in a research report on Sunday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on American Tower from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $291.29.

AMT stock opened at $214.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The company has a market capitalization of $99.96 billion, a PE ratio of 35.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.48. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $211.38 and a 12-month high of $294.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $257.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $252.93.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.99. American Tower had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 27.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 7th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 94.08%.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

