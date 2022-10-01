AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,020,000 shares, an increase of 77.2% from the August 31st total of 1,140,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 957,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,000 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.81, for a total transaction of $380,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,964 shares in the company, valued at $5,828,694.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.81, for a total value of $380,430.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,964 shares in the company, valued at $5,828,694.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.75, for a total value of $383,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,864 shares in the company, valued at $5,304,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Get AMETEK alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 1.2% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 31,871 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,502,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK during the second quarter worth $794,000. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 107.9% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 88,529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,728,000 after buying an additional 45,954 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in AMETEK by 46.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,883 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in AMETEK by 186.3% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 171,876 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,887,000 after purchasing an additional 111,849 shares during the period. 85.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMETEK Price Performance

AME has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AMETEK from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Bank of America downgraded AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on AMETEK to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on AMETEK from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on AMETEK from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.56.

AMETEK stock opened at $113.41 on Friday. AMETEK has a 12 month low of $106.17 and a 12 month high of $148.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $122.17 and its 200-day moving average is $121.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $26.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.26.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 18.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that AMETEK will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.72%.

About AMETEK

(Get Rating)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.