Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by AM Investment Strategies LLC

AM Investment Strategies LLC decreased its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,321 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 763 shares during the period. Amgen accounts for 0.7% of AM Investment Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. AM Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Amgen by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

In other news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $1,643,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,184 shares in the company, valued at $5,274,816. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $49,992.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at $1,325,037.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,274,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $225.40 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $198.64 and a 12 month high of $258.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $241.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $243.25. The company has a market cap of $120.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.56.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.25. Amgen had a return on equity of 218.34% and a net margin of 24.92%. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.45 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $1.94 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $239.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $242.64.

Amgen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

