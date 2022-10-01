Amphenol Co. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.70 Per Share (NYSE:APH)

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Amphenol in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now expects that the electronics maker will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.71. The consensus estimate for Amphenol’s current full-year earnings is $2.94 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Amphenol’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.07. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.28% and a net margin of 15.00%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Amphenol Price Performance

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Amphenol from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Amphenol from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com raised Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Cowen cut their price target on Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.44.

Amphenol stock opened at $66.96 on Thursday. Amphenol has a one year low of $61.67 and a one year high of $88.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.44. The company has a market cap of $39.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.25.

Institutional Trading of Amphenol

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,626,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 198,960 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,811,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 207.5% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 157,189 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,120,000 after purchasing an additional 106,078 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 32,606 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,434,848 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $285,516,000 after purchasing an additional 225,062 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Amphenol

In related news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $1,538,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,977,101. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 20,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $1,538,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,977,101. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 122,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total value of $9,447,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 27.97%.

About Amphenol

(Get Rating)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.