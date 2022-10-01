Analysts Set Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY) PT at C$34.79

Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$34.79.

Several equities analysts recently commented on KEY shares. CSFB cut their price target on shares of Keyera from C$40.50 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James upped their target price on Keyera from C$34.00 to C$35.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. TD Securities raised their price target on Keyera from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. CIBC cut their price objective on Keyera from C$37.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Keyera from C$40.50 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

KEY stock opened at C$28.44 on Monday. Keyera has a twelve month low of C$26.34 and a twelve month high of C$35.48. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$31.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$31.71.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.75%. Keyera’s payout ratio is presently 86.70%.

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. The company operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

