Analyzing Surge Components (SPRS) and The Competition

Surge Components (OTCMKTS:SPRS – Get Rating) is one of 25 publicly-traded companies in the “Electronic parts & equipment, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Surge Components to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

41.9% of shares of all “Electronic parts & equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 49.5% of Surge Components shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.0% of shares of all “Electronic parts & equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Surge Components has a beta of 1.66, meaning that its share price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Surge Components’ peers have a beta of 1.55, meaning that their average share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Surge Components 0 0 0 0 N/A Surge Components Competitors 43 303 377 19 2.50

As a group, “Electronic parts & equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 41.39%. Given Surge Components’ peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Surge Components has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Surge Components and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Surge Components 6.31% 22.31% 13.65% Surge Components Competitors -160.86% -87.56% -3.34%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Surge Components and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Surge Components $39.83 million $2.51 million 5.77 Surge Components Competitors $3.80 billion $198.45 million 1.08

Surge Components’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Surge Components. Surge Components is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Surge Components beats its peers on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

Surge Components Company Profile

Surge Components, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, supplies electronic products and components. The company offers capacitors, which are electrical energy storage devices; and discrete semiconductor components, such as rectifiers, transistors, diodes, and circuit protection devices. It also provides audible components, including audible transducers, buzzers, speakers, microphones, resonators, alarms, chimes, filters, and discriminators, as well as fuses, printed circuit boards, and switches. The company's products are used in the electronic circuitry of various industries, including automotive, computer, communications, cellular telephones, consumer electronics, garage door openers, security equipment, audio equipment, telecom products, computer related products, power supply products, utility meters, and household appliances. It sells its products to original equipment manufacturers and distributors through independent sales representatives or organizations in the United States, Canada, China, other Asian countries, South America, and Europe. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Deer Park, New York.

