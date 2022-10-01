ANIVERSE Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $33.11 Million (ANV)

ANIVERSE (ANV) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. Over the last week, ANIVERSE has traded up 7.5% against the US dollar. ANIVERSE has a total market cap of $33.11 million and approximately $6.24 million worth of ANIVERSE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ANIVERSE coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000593 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005142 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,451.02 or 1.00011051 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00007011 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004778 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.89 or 0.00066299 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003466 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010284 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005530 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.61 or 0.00064814 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.07 or 0.00082620 BTC.

ANIVERSE Coin Profile

ANIVERSE is a coin. Its genesis date was October 27th, 2020. ANIVERSE’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 287,132,088 coins. ANIVERSE’s official website is aniverse.io. ANIVERSE’s official Twitter account is @ANIVERSE17 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ANIVERSE

According to CryptoCompare, “ANIVERSE project is an 'Online Theme Park' platform that combines actual businesses based on animation IP with blockchain technology. ANIVERSE allows anyone to access animation IP sources through its platform to create and sell IP products, contents. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANIVERSE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ANIVERSE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ANIVERSE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

