Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) Shares Bought by Shufro Rose & Co. LLC

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,700 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund were worth $650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Garner Asset Management Corp grew its position in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 3.3% during the first quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 85,189 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,789 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after buying an additional 5,967 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,365 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 7,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 97.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 19,765 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 9,765 shares during the last quarter.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Price Performance

NYSE:AFT remained flat at $12.51 during midday trading on Friday. 48,997 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,324. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.36 and a 1 year high of $17.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.50.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Increases Dividend

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were issued a $0.102 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.78%. This is an increase from Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

(Get Rating)

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The Fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade. The Fund employs a conservative approach to credit selection that focuses on collateral coverage, structural seniority, and credit fundamentals, with emphasis on leading defensible market positions, stable companies with positive cash flow, and proven management teams.

Featured Articles

