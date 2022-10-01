Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) Short Interest Up 20.3% in September

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,700 shares, a growth of 20.3% from the August 31st total of 22,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,208. Apollo Tactical Income Fund has a twelve month low of $11.77 and a twelve month high of $16.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.84 and a 200-day moving average of $13.09.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. This is a positive change from Apollo Tactical Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Insider Transactions at Apollo Tactical Income Fund

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apollo Tactical Income Fund

In other news, Director Barry J. Cohen purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.32 per share, with a total value of $49,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,026.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Barry J. Cohen acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.32 per share, with a total value of $49,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 13,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,026.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Barry J. Cohen acquired 2,553 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.31 per share, for a total transaction of $31,427.43. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,287.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 7,882 shares of company stock valued at $97,081 over the last ninety days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AIF. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $183,000. Hightower 6M Holding LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $286,000. Finally, Congress Park Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 28,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 13,500 shares during the period.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Company Profile

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans including floating rate senior loans, high yield corporate bonds, and other credit instruments of varying maturities made to companies whose debt is typically rated below investment grade.

