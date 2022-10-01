Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) Short Interest Up 20.3% in September

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,700 shares, a growth of 20.3% from the August 31st total of 22,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Apollo Tactical Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,208. Apollo Tactical Income Fund has a twelve month low of $11.77 and a twelve month high of $16.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.84 and a 200-day moving average of $13.09.
Apollo Tactical Income Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. This is a positive change from Apollo Tactical Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.
Insider Transactions at Apollo Tactical Income Fund
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apollo Tactical Income Fund
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AIF. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $183,000. Hightower 6M Holding LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $286,000. Finally, Congress Park Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 28,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 13,500 shares during the period.
Apollo Tactical Income Fund Company Profile
Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans including floating rate senior loans, high yield corporate bonds, and other credit instruments of varying maturities made to companies whose debt is typically rated below investment grade.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Apollo Tactical Income Fund (AIF)
- EV Battery Maker Freyr Set For Major Global Expansion
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/26 – 9/30
- This Is A Memorable Time To Buy Into Micron Technology
- How Does Keurig Dr Pepper Compare To Larger Rivals Coke & Pepsi?
- Let Paychex Stock Work Hard For You
Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Tactical Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Tactical Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.