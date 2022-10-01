Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSLU) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSLU – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 2.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $22.07 and last traded at $22.08. 951 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 2,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.57.

Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF stock. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. acquired a new position in Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSLU – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 234,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,405,000. Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF comprises 1.8% of Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. owned approximately 46.86% of Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.