Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) PT Lowered to $128.00 at Citigroup

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Citigroup from $150.00 to $128.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Aptiv from $136.00 to $132.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Raymond James cut their target price on Aptiv from $158.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Guggenheim cut their target price on Aptiv from $180.00 to $173.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Aptiv from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Aptiv from $112.00 to $102.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $148.32.

Shares of APTV stock opened at $78.21 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.65. The company has a market cap of $21.19 billion, a PE ratio of 186.21, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Aptiv has a 12-month low of $78.08 and a 12-month high of $180.81.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.36). Aptiv had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Aptiv’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Aptiv will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.36, for a total value of $595,584.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 639,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,120,431.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,995 shares of company stock valued at $1,887,195. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APTV. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Aptiv by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 25,812 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,258,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Aptiv in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,171,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Aptiv by 156.8% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 184,063 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,361,000 after acquiring an additional 112,391 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new stake in Aptiv in the 4th quarter valued at about $618,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,007 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

