Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th.

NYSE:ABR opened at $11.50 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.53. Arbor Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $11.44 and a 12 month high of $20.74. The company has a current ratio of 42.12, a quick ratio of 42.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a boost from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.85%.

In other Arbor Realty Trust news, Director William C. Green purchased 9,255 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.36 per share, with a total value of $142,156.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 134,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,069,068.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 5.8% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 103,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 5,657 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 728.6% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 231,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,032,000 after acquiring an additional 203,348 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 14.7% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,303 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 17.5% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 29,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 4,439 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $507,000. 41.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

