Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Acquires 90 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,767 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DHR. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 29,944 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,852,000 after acquiring an additional 4,782 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter worth $711,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,560 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,132,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Planning Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 7,685 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on DHR shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on Danaher from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Benchmark cut their price target on Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Danaher from $317.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Danaher to $340.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.75.

In other Danaher news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,739 shares in the company, valued at $23,921,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Danaher news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,739 shares in the company, valued at $23,921,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total value of $3,253,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,398 shares in the company, valued at $20,171,529.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,906 shares of company stock worth $11,823,179. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DHR opened at $258.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $187.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.88. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $233.71 and a 12 month high of $331.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $281.14 and its 200 day moving average is $269.83.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 20.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.78%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

