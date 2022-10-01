Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Buys 95 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 31,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,361,000 after buying an additional 3,102 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 1,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 35,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,505,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Down 0.7 %

MDY opened at $401.66 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $398.11 and a one year high of $533.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $447.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $450.50.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

