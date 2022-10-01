Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Has $9.89 Million Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI trimmed its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,593 shares during the period. Illinois Tool Works makes up approximately 2.2% of Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $9,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter worth about $56,000. Lathrop Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.3% in the second quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 64,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,752,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.3% in the second quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 133,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,263,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.9% in the second quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 9,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 31,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,742,000 after buying an additional 5,436 shares during the last quarter. 79.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

Shares of ITW stock opened at $180.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $201.34 and a 200-day moving average of $199.64. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $173.52 and a 52 week high of $249.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $55.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.12.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.16. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 75.41%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 62.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ITW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $188.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $243.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $182.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.00.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

