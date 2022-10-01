Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Has $9.89 Million Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI trimmed its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,593 shares during the period. Illinois Tool Works makes up approximately 2.2% of Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $9,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter worth about $56,000. Lathrop Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.3% in the second quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 64,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,752,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.3% in the second quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 133,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,263,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.9% in the second quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 9,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 31,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,742,000 after buying an additional 5,436 shares during the last quarter. 79.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance
Shares of ITW stock opened at $180.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $201.34 and a 200-day moving average of $199.64. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $173.52 and a 52 week high of $249.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $55.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.12.
Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 62.16%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ITW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $188.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $243.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $182.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.00.
Illinois Tool Works Company Profile
Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.
