Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Lowers Stake in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lowered its position in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,490 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $1,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 1.0% in the second quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 8,222 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV lifted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 1.9% in the second quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 9,551 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of PerkinElmer in the second quarter worth $80,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 12.2% in the second quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 4,802 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 1.0% in the second quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 8,114 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.14, for a total value of $827,298.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,941,973.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other PerkinElmer news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.14, for a total transaction of $827,298.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,941,973.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Andrew Okun sold 3,173 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.42, for a total transaction of $524,877.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,057,199.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PerkinElmer Trading Down 0.8 %

PKI stock opened at $120.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.18 and a twelve month high of $203.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.42.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 16.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

PerkinElmer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 11th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PKI shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $149.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $198.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of PerkinElmer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.50.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.