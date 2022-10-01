Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Purchases 695 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,137 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $75,000.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $96.11 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $96.04 and a 12 month high of $107.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.06.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.