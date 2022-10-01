Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Reduces Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI decreased its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 783 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $3,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,811,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,270,664,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302,582 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,055,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,967,581,000 after acquiring an additional 7,536,591 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,884,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,692,268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267,564 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,008,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $878,654,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Stock Performance

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $54.83 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.72 and a 1-year high of $69.47. The company has a market capitalization of $75.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The company had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.385 dividend. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on MDLZ shares. StockNews.com raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Cowen started coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Cowen started coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Mondelez International to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.85.

Mondelez International Profile

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.