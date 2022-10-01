Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Sells 1,036 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI reduced its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,036 shares during the quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZBRA. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,302,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,155,927,000 after acquiring an additional 462,751 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $266,928,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 98.7% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 181,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,886,000 after buying an additional 89,908 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 190,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,657,000 after buying an additional 77,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 181.9% in the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 118,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,937,000 after buying an additional 76,695 shares during the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on ZBRA. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Zebra Technologies from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stephens cut their price target on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. TheStreet cut Zebra Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $510.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $453.33.

Zebra Technologies Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $262.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.85. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $261.63 and a 52 week high of $615.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $310.98 and its 200 day moving average is $337.54.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by $0.68. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 31.30% and a net margin of 8.56%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.17 earnings per share. Zebra Technologies’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 2,331 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.50, for a total value of $765,733.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,116. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.