Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Sells 1,607 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lowered its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,466 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,607 shares during the quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 175.0% in the first quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ABT shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories to $112.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $134.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $142.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 26,898 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $2,825,096.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,592,322.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 26,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $2,825,096.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,592,322.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 102,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $10,764,867.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 142,071 shares in the company, valued at $14,931,662.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 204,788 shares of company stock worth $21,776,756 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABT stock opened at $96.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $169.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.72. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $96.67 and a 52 week high of $142.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $105.88 and a 200-day moving average of $110.93.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.25%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

