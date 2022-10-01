Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Sells 225 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI trimmed its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,797 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Intuit accounts for about 1.9% of Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Intuit were worth $8,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its holdings in Intuit by 225.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 65 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 22,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.21, for a total value of $10,306,422.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,208 shares in the company, valued at $27,888,947.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intuit news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 22,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.21, for a total value of $10,306,422.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,888,947.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.12, for a total value of $827,656.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $623,862. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,318 shares of company stock worth $18,027,628. 3.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

INTU stock opened at $387.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $109.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.42, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.19. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $339.36 and a twelve month high of $716.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $440.57 and a 200-day moving average of $427.25.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.12. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 16.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.52%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on INTU shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Intuit from $500.00 to $553.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Intuit from $476.00 to $516.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Intuit in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Intuit from $525.00 to $560.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuit has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $559.21.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

