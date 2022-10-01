Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($6.14) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts (NASDAQ:ARQT)

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note issued on Tuesday, September 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($6.14) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($5.64). The consensus estimate for Arcutis Biotherapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($5.57) per share.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.38) by $0.07.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARQT opened at $19.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 10.75 and a current ratio of 10.75. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $13.59 and a 1 year high of $27.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $985.37 million, a P/E ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.24.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARQT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 102.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the second quarter worth $114,000.

In related news, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total value of $148,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 174,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,320,358.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total value of $148,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 174,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,320,358.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David W. Osborne sold 2,197 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total value of $55,825.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 256,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,521,451.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,697 shares of company stock valued at $737,101. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

