Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 12th.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMBP opened at $4.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.42. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a 52 week low of $4.55 and a 52 week high of $10.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.61.

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. Ardagh Metal Packaging had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 89.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Ardagh Metal Packaging will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Ardagh Metal Packaging

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMBP shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Barclays upgraded shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $9.65 to $6.80 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.81.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMBP. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,839,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,182,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,611,000 after acquiring an additional 244,194 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,576,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,814,000 after acquiring an additional 134,641 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,145,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,440,000 after acquiring an additional 126,100 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 101.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 176,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 88,922 shares during the period. 18.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ardagh Metal Packaging

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA supplies metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine. The company serves beverage producers.

Featured Stories

