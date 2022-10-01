Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 12th.
Ardagh Metal Packaging Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:AMBP opened at $4.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.42. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a 52 week low of $4.55 and a 52 week high of $10.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.61.
Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. Ardagh Metal Packaging had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 89.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Ardagh Metal Packaging will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Institutional Trading of Ardagh Metal Packaging
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMBP. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,839,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,182,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,611,000 after acquiring an additional 244,194 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,576,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,814,000 after acquiring an additional 134,641 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,145,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,440,000 after acquiring an additional 126,100 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 101.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 176,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 88,922 shares during the period. 18.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Ardagh Metal Packaging
Ardagh Metal Packaging SA supplies metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine. The company serves beverage producers.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ardagh Metal Packaging (AMBP)
- EV Battery Maker Freyr Set For Major Global Expansion
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/26 – 9/30
- This Is A Memorable Time To Buy Into Micron Technology
- Let Paychex Stock Work Hard For You
- Declining Profits Challenge the CarMax Value Proposition
Receive News & Ratings for Ardagh Metal Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardagh Metal Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.