Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Shares Sold by Bowling Portfolio Management LLC

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lowered its stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,045 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 803 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $1,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its position in Arrow Electronics by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 9,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in Arrow Electronics by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Arrow Electronics by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Arrow Electronics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Arrow Electronics from $158.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Arrow Electronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th.

Shares of ARW stock opened at $92.19 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $107.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.90. The stock has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 4.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.39. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.17 and a 1 year high of $137.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $5.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.57 by $0.21. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 21.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, September 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 9.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

