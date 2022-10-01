Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTLW) Short Interest Down 28.6% in September

Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTLW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 28.6% from the August 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Artelo Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of ARTLW stock opened at $0.07 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.10. Artelo Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.50.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Artelo Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artelo Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.