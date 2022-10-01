Artemis Investment Management LLP Acquires 137,287 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 58.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 372,542 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 137,287 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $34,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $330,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $360,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 118,532 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $12,228,000 after buying an additional 55,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 10,909 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,125,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CVS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $113.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.59.

CVS Health Trading Down 1.7 %

CVS stock traded down $1.61 on Friday, reaching $95.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,394,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,575,898. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.99. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $81.78 and a 12-month high of $111.25. The firm has a market cap of $125.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.91.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $80.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.38 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 2.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $2,344,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,355,032. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Articles

