Artemis Investment Management LLP Boosts Stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 31.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 714,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 170,648 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in MetLife were worth $44,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MET. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 89.5% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in MetLife during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in MetLife during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in MetLife during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in MetLife by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. 86.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research raised MetLife from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet raised MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on MetLife from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on MetLife from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.92.

MET traded down $0.29 on Friday, hitting $60.78. 5,510,352 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,593,077. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.72 and a 200-day moving average of $65.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.05. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.05 and a 12-month high of $73.18.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.45. MetLife had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 5.26%. The company had revenue of $18.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.53 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. MetLife’s payout ratio is 49.75%.

In other MetLife news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 4,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total transaction of $274,456.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,738,212.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

