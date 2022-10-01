Artemis Investment Management LLP Decreases Stake in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Artemis Investment Management LLP reduced its stake in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,044,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,099 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $91,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 656.3% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 242 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 153.9% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 107.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Clean Harbors news, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 2,003 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.42, for a total value of $245,207.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,602,649.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Andrea Robertson sold 1,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.37, for a total transaction of $116,475.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,140,180.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 2,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.42, for a total value of $245,207.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,602,649.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CLH. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $131.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.14.

Shares of NYSE CLH traded up $0.63 on Friday, reaching $109.98. 415,524 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 425,359. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.56 and a fifty-two week high of $124.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $112.96 and a 200 day moving average of $102.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.43.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 6.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

