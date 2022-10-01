Artemis Investment Management LLP Decreases Stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Artemis Investment Management LLP lessened its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 456,516 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 172,830 shares during the quarter. Norfolk Southern accounts for approximately 1.1% of Artemis Investment Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned approximately 0.19% of Norfolk Southern worth $104,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. 626 Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,263 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,506,000. Capital International Investors increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,698,911 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,696,343,000 after buying an additional 21,021 shares during the period. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 200,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $59,542,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James A. Squires sold 105,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total transaction of $26,229,550.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,728 shares in the company, valued at $10,631,153.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

NSC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Norfolk Southern from $340.00 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup cut their price target on Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $289.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen cut their price target on Norfolk Southern from $331.00 to $316.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $274.40.

Shares of NYSE:NSC traded down $4.90 on Friday, hitting $209.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,246,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,316,581. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $209.59 and a 52-week high of $299.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $243.78 and a 200 day moving average of $246.19. The company has a market cap of $49.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.32.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.01. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 25.57%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.49%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

