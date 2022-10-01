Artemis Investment Management LLP Invests $214.69 Million in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 812,783 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,688,000. Cigna makes up about 2.2% of Artemis Investment Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned approximately 0.26% of Cigna at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 2.7% in the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in Cigna by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Campion Asset Management increased its position in Cigna by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Campion Asset Management now owns 1,705 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in Cigna by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,593 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in Cigna by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 684 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. 89.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cigna alerts:

Cigna Trading Down 1.1 %

CI stock traded down $3.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $277.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,327,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,019,522. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $284.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $267.11. Cigna Co. has a 1 year low of $191.74 and a 1 year high of $296.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.71.

Cigna Announces Dividend

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $6.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.44 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $45.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.34 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 3.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 22.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cigna

In other Cigna news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 8,260 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.76, for a total value of $2,418,197.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,091 shares in the company, valued at $7,345,641.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cigna news, EVP Everett Neville sold 5,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $1,400,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,980,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 8,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.76, for a total value of $2,418,197.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,345,641.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,700 shares of company stock worth $10,648,296 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on CI shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Cigna from $272.00 to $294.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Cigna from $315.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cigna from $296.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Cigna from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.58.

About Cigna

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.