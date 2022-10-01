Artemis Investment Management LLP Sells 390,020 Shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Artemis Investment Management LLP lessened its stake in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) by 64.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 213,080 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 390,020 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned about 0.35% of Signature Bank worth $38,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBNY. Chicago Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 48.6% in the second quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 47,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,423,000 after acquiring an additional 15,377 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 3.3% during the second quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 3,303 shares of the bank’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 8.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,030 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,439,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the second quarter worth about $9,616,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 98.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SBNY. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Signature Bank from $248.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Signature Bank from $262.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Signature Bank from $305.00 to $286.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Stephens reduced their price target on Signature Bank to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Compass Point reduced their price target on Signature Bank to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Signature Bank currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.46.

Signature Bank Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SBNY traded down $1.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $151.00. 811,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 686,421. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Signature Bank has a twelve month low of $146.00 and a twelve month high of $374.76. The company has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.18.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.20. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 43.86%. The company had revenue of $686.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 21.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Signature Bank Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 11.93%.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

