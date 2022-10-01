Artemis Investment Management LLP Trims Stock Holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Artemis Investment Management LLP reduced its stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 760,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,834 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned about 0.14% of Nutrien worth $60,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Nutrien by 55.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in Nutrien by 0.9% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Investment Management increased its stake in Nutrien by 0.6% during the first quarter. Sheets Smith Investment Management now owns 23,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 4.6% in the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 4,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 63.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank upgraded Nutrien from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $118.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Nutrien from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Nutrien from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on Nutrien to $102.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $135.00 price target on Nutrien in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.75.

Nutrien Price Performance

Shares of NTR traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.38. 2,152,194 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,190,015. The company has a market capitalization of $44.97 billion, a PE ratio of 6.75, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.52. Nutrien Ltd. has a one year low of $65.18 and a one year high of $117.25.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.90 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $14.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 19.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 16.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Nutrien Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.53%.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

