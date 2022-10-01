Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Short Interest Update

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASANGet Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,630,000 shares, a growth of 23.5% from the August 31st total of 15,090,000 shares. Currently, 34.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,870,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days.

A number of research firms recently commented on ASAN. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Asana from $65.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Asana from $22.00 to $23.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Asana from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Asana in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Asana from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.84.

In other Asana news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 19,273,127 shares of Asana stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.16 per share, with a total value of $349,999,986.32. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,112,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,288,502.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 19,273,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.16 per share, for a total transaction of $349,999,986.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,112,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,288,502.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 1,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $43,778.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 168,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,979,125.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,986 shares of company stock valued at $165,326. 61.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Asana by 152.1% during the second quarter. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. now owns 4,231,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552,901 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Asana by 26.5% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,708,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,595 shares during the period. Discovery Value Fund raised its stake in Asana by 71.1% during the first quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 2,238,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,475,000 after buying an additional 929,959 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Asana by 1,624.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 506,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,232,000 after buying an additional 476,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Asana by 66.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,127,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,824,000 after buying an additional 448,379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASAN opened at $22.23 on Friday. Asana has a 12 month low of $16.19 and a 12 month high of $145.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.26 and its 200-day moving average is $24.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of -11.34 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Asana (NYSE:ASANGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.05. Asana had a negative net margin of 79.34% and a negative return on equity of 212.28%. The company had revenue of $134.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.36) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Asana will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

