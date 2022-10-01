Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. Lowers Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. cut its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 761 shares during the period. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 129.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of SPDW traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.80. 13,014,786 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,196,723. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $25.51 and a 52-week high of $38.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.60.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

