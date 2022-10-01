Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. Reduces Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 87.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,089 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for 0.6% of Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 23,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,955,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,015,000 after buying an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 98.2% in the fourth quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 250,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,480,000 after buying an additional 124,183 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of QUAL traded down $1.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $103.94. The company had a trading volume of 2,155,670 shares. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $117.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.66.

