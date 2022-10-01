Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. Sells 1,808 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. cut its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,808 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises about 2.4% of Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $5,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 220.7% during the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVE traded down $1.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $128.52. 1,347,060 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,265,059. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $142.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.56. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $128.44 and a twelve month high of $160.38.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

