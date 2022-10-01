Athabasca Oil Co. (OTCMKTS:ATHOF) Short Interest Up 22.7% in September

Athabasca Oil Co. (OTCMKTS:ATHOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,511,400 shares, a growth of 22.7% from the August 31st total of 3,678,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 218,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 20.7 days.

Athabasca Oil Trading Down 0.8 %

OTCMKTS ATHOF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.56. The company had a trading volume of 112,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,671. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.77 and a 200 day moving average of $1.86. Athabasca Oil has a 1-year low of $0.72 and a 1-year high of $2.74.

About Athabasca Oil

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of light and thermal oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. The company operates through Thermal Oil and Light Oil segments. Its principal properties are in the Greater Placid and Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer and Hangingstone projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.

