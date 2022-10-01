Athabasca Oil Co. (OTCMKTS:ATHOF) Short Interest Up 22.7% in September

Athabasca Oil Co. (OTCMKTS:ATHOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,511,400 shares, a growth of 22.7% from the August 31st total of 3,678,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 218,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 20.7 days.
Athabasca Oil Trading Down 0.8 %
OTCMKTS ATHOF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.56. The company had a trading volume of 112,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,671. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.77 and a 200 day moving average of $1.86. Athabasca Oil has a 1-year low of $0.72 and a 1-year high of $2.74.
About Athabasca Oil
