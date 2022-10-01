AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by CRA Financial Services LLC

CRA Financial Services LLC lowered its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,615 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,807 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of T. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 197,228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,134,000 after acquiring an additional 52,813 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Campion Asset Management grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Campion Asset Management now owns 12,686 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 3,238 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 485.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 143,632 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 119,119 shares during the period. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 348.8% during the 2nd quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 74,506 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 57,905 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

T has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Tigress Financial lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.29.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of T opened at $15.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $109.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.64, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.72. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.34 and a 12-month high of $21.53.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.48 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.24%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.81%.

AT&T Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.